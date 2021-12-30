Here are a few memorable PICS of Puneeth Rajkumar with Shivarajkumar that showcase their brothers bond

Puneeth Rajkumar, fondly called Appu is the most loved person in his family and audiences. It's been 2 months since the actor has passed away, yet there is still a void which is not been able to be filled. Puneeth's elder brother Shivarajkumar, is bearing unbearable loss as he lost someone who is more like a child to him. The brothers duo share a quite lovely relationship, which like a father and son bond as Shivaraj is elder to Prithviraj by 13 years.

At many instances, Shivaraj has mentioned that it is very difficult for him to move on as his little brother lives inside him. For Shivanna, as Puneeth called him, the death makes no sense. “I simply refuse to hang his picture on the wall because I still believe that he is somewhere among us,” he says

Here are a few memorable pics of Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, which will showcase their unbreakable bond.

Fondly known as Appu and Powerstar, Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29, due to heart attack. He was creamted in full state honours at Kanteerava Studios along with parents memorial. Over 10 Lakh people from all over the Bengaluru and celebs from all industries paid their last respects to Puneeth.

Puneeth Rajkumar's dream project Gandhada Gudi will be released in cinemas next year. Puneeth's elder brother Shivarjkumar unveiled the teaser yesterday and fans are eagerly looking forward to it.