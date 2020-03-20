Here are Vijay Deverakonda's photos to help you to get over a long tiring day; Check it out

Vijay Devarakonda, who was last seen in World's Best Lover, will always remain close to our hearts, for we have seen the actor's amazing performances in all of his movies.

South star Vijay Deverakonda has always been a heartthrob. Whenever he posts his pictures on social media, he easily makes women swoon over him. While many of us are in quarantine and isolating ourselves from the outside world, some are still living the unaffected life. No matter what, we all know that it is difficult to push the hours of Friday as the weekend is just a while away.

The actor in a recent interview opened about his love life and to the much relief of his female fans, he stated that he has been too busy to get involved in any romantic relationship. Looks like there is hope for all. To help you push through the remaining few hours of the day, here we bring some photos of South star Vijay Deverakonda.

On the work front, Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of Puri Jagannadh’s action movie Fighter. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Vijay will be seen as a fighter with a stutter. For his role in the film, he underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film is expected to hit the big screens in the summer 2020 release.

