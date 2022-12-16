Here is the BTS VIDEO of Hansika Motwani getting ready for her wedding day with Sohael Khaturiya
Take a look at the behind-the-scenes video of Hansika Motwani getting ready for her wedding. The Maha actress made for a gorgeous bride in a traditional red lehenga.
Hansika Motwani entered matrimony on 4th December this year as she tied the knot with her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya. The couple made quite a few headlines in the weeks building up to their D-day. From the Mata Ki Chowki to the Mehendi, to Haldi, to Sangeet, to the Sufi night, to the pre-wedding celebration, glimpses of the wedding festivities took the internet by storm. Her choices of attire for these events were also keenly observed by the fashion mongers.
The Maha star made for a stunning bride in a traditional red lehenga, paired with some kundan jewelry. The diva kept her bridal look classic, with all the standard elements like the Chooda and Kaleere. Now, a behind-the-scenes video of the diva getting ready for her D-day has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Hansika Motwani is all smiles as she gets her makeup done, while simultaneously enjoying her coffee.
Her bridal outfit was created by the Delhi-based designer duo Rimple and Harpreet. She donned a ravishing lehenga embellished with resham zardozi, Kashmiri tilla, dabka, naqshi, sequins, and pearls. The attire was completed with a matching heavy blouse and a bandhej dupatta. To top it all, she wore a tulle dupatta with a zardozi border to complete the mesmerizing look.
Pehli rasoi
Just a couple of days back, Hansika Motwani's husband Sohael Khaturiya took to his Instagram handle and gave us an insight into the star's 'Pehli Rasoi'. In the picture shared by the businessman, she can be seen facing the camera with a bowl full of halwa which she cooked. The post was accompanied by the following words, "Pehli Rasoi @ihansika #nowandforever #ihansika #sohaelkhaturiya." Hansika Motwani looked radiant in a blue kurta, with her hair tied in a high ponytail.
