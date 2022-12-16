Here is the BTS VIDEO of Hansika Motwani getting ready for her wedding day with Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani entered matrimony on 4th December this year as she tied the knot with her businessman husband Sohael Khaturiya. The couple made quite a few headlines in the weeks building up to their D-day. From the Mata Ki Chowki to the Mehendi, to Haldi, to Sangeet, to the Sufi night, to the pre-wedding celebration, glimpses of the wedding festivities took the internet by storm. Her choices of attire for these events were also keenly observed by the fashion mongers.

The Maha star made for a stunning bride in a traditional red lehenga, paired with some kundan jewelry. The diva kept her bridal look classic, with all the standard elements like the Chooda and Kaleere. Now, a behind-the-scenes video of the diva getting ready for her D-day has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Hansika Motwani is all smiles as she gets her makeup done, while simultaneously enjoying her coffee.