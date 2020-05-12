Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj and here's everything you need to know about her
Rana Daggubati has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the South Indian film industry. His charm has been unbeatable and can make millions of girls swoon. However, the Baahubali star broke a million of hearts today after he proposed his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. The superstar made the announcement on Instagram as he revealed that his lady love has said yes to his proposal. While the couple has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world, there has been a wave of curiosity among the fans about Miheeka.
Needless to say, Rana’s fan army has been keen to know everything about the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor’s lady love. And if you are also looking forward to knowing all the deets about Rana Daggubati’s soon to be wife Miheeka, here we bring you everything you need to know about her:
1. Miheeka happens to be a Mumbai-based interior designer who runs an event management and decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio.
2. She has done her masters in Interior Architecture from the University of the Arts, London.
3. Her brother owns House of Stars in Mumbai and Miheeka has done the décor of the venue. It is India’s first Bollywood based indoor attraction in Mumbai and has recreated scenes from iconic Bollywood movies.
4. Miheeka’s father Suresh Bajaj owns the jewellery brand Krsala.
5. Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj, who was into events and weddings, started one of the first event management companies in India.
6. The lady assisted her mother many years before starting up her own venture last year.
Happy Mother’s Day mom!! @buntybajaj thank you for being my pillar of strength, and the strongest support system anyone could ask for... there’s no one like you... you are the most beautiful, caring, big hearted, creative, hard working, compassionate person I know.. if I could be quarter of the woman you are I’d consider myself lucky... love you #happymothersday
7. Miheeka loves cooking as food happens to be a big passion for the lady. She also loves reading and writing.
8. She plans to start a company dedicated to luxury gifting in future.
9. Miheeka has been shuffling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for around 10 years now and states that both the cities are equally close to her heart.
I seriously don’t understand about the society that we live , why do people care about who will marry who and why we even need to judge on this matters seriously! People take decision according to their life situation and problems that they go through and yes everyone has their own right to do anything on this earth for the love of god! I saw ppl commenting about dil Raju wedding also about same thing that young lady marrying for money etc. so what ? So what ? They got a chance they using it , go f**k your self and live a better lives pal! Stop being judgy let people live peacefully, and on that final note about south actors marrying rich that’s not true many hero’s from high backgrounds they married girls from middle class and who are from industry, grow up! Bless if you can, if not shut off the shit!
You are a class act!
Why this hatred towards actresses In comments section ? Just coz they are on screen and their life is an open book ? Why do people think that non-actor girls are 'squeaky-clean' ( if thats an appropriate word even) ! Girls from upper class families are brought up in a very liberal environment, and are quite well-travelled, well-experienced and are in no way like a small-town timid girl. Since they are not actresses, their affairs are not there in open, doesnt mean they never had those or never had their share of wild days ( theres nothing wrong with it too) !
This girl must be family approved! Rana's family would never agree to an actress. Nagarjuna is different because he ended up divorcing his first wife, so is more liberal.
So true!
Did Nagarjuna hav a choice?
Thankfully or all the Tapasees and Tamannahs would b married to the eligible south heroes...Amen to that!
Yah...that was such a dumb move!the star is Ram Charan though Chiranjeevis son...he is the one that set this trend...Upasana is from an old money aristocratic family.....don’t know how she fell for that loser...who’s only accomplishment in life is marrying her!
Rana had his share of fun with actresses, but will get into holy matrimony with a squeaky clean family , uber rich, and well educated young lady. Good enough is not good is so true. Same with Prabhas he will never ever marry Anushka as his family will never allow that.
Of course!!
she looks so young. Apart frm age difference, WHy does she want to marry rana, whose brother is involved in casting couch scandals?
All those scandals r rubbish none of it is true
for you he is just rana, But He is actually, Rana THE DAGGUBATI.. You better know their family!
R those even true?the credibility of the person who made those is seriously in question
no one notices this, but these south actors marry women only from ultra wealthy families..
U fool, He’s more wealthy than the girl.
Not all...u forget the most eligible ones...Mahesh babu,Naga Chaitanya,Nani,
The first two r true but Sneha Reddy Allu Arjuns wife is from A well off family...her dad is not a professor he owns the colleges....and she is very sofisticated!
It’s the other way round in this situation.
FYI.., Google Don't be Ignorant, Allu Arjun married Sneha from a Prominent Business family with many interests including Engineering Collage for starters. She has Masters in Computer Science from USA. You want more research !
Oh common! Do even know the net worth of Rana? When you know it, you would realise how dumb you are!!
How about Nani (who married her friend, Pavan Kalyan (married twice, none of them rich)
Really?Have u heard about Naga Chaitanya and Samantha?
Also North Indian girls
not sure many many times - Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodhkar (she was not even that successful). Naga Chaitanya married Samantha. Allu Arjun married a middle class girl with no film or business family background (her father is a professor)... many more. So mind your own business ignorant fool! PV post this please