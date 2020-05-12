Rana Daggubati gets engaged to Miheeka Bajaj and here's everything you need to know about her

Rana Daggubati shared his first image with his lady love Miheeka Bajaj today as they made their relationship official.

Rana Daggubati has been one of the most eligible bachelors in the South Indian film industry. His charm has been unbeatable and can make millions of girls swoon. However, the Baahubali star broke a million of hearts today after he proposed his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj. The superstar made the announcement on Instagram as he revealed that his lady love has said yes to his proposal. While the couple has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world, there has been a wave of curiosity among the fans about Miheeka.

Needless to say, Rana’s fan army has been keen to know everything about the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor’s lady love. And if you are also looking forward to knowing all the deets about Rana Daggubati’s soon to be wife Miheeka, here we bring you everything you need to know about her:

1. Miheeka happens to be a Mumbai-based interior designer who runs an event management and decor company called Dew Drop Design Studio.

2. She has done her masters in Interior Architecture from the University of the Arts, London.

3. Her brother owns House of Stars in Mumbai and Miheeka has done the décor of the venue. It is India’s first Bollywood based indoor attraction in Mumbai and has recreated scenes from iconic Bollywood movies.

4. Miheeka’s father Suresh Bajaj owns the jewellery brand Krsala.

5. Miheeka’s mother Bunty Bajaj, who was into events and weddings, started one of the first event management companies in India.

6. The lady assisted her mother many years before starting up her own venture last year.

7. Miheeka loves cooking as food happens to be a big passion for the lady. She also loves reading and writing.

8. She plans to start a company dedicated to luxury gifting in future.

9. Miheeka has been shuffling between Mumbai and Hyderabad for around 10 years now and states that both the cities are equally close to her heart.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×