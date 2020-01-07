Here’s an exciting new update on Dhanush’s next with Karthik Subbaraj

Lyricist Vivek took to social media and shared a picture with music director Santosh Narayanan, while revealing that he is penning the lyrics for the fourth song of the Dhanush's next with Karthik Subbaraj, D40.
While actor Dhanush has been giving us back to back hit movies, we cannot help but sit back and wait for his next film to be released. It is well known that the actor’s next film with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively titled D40, was recently wrapped up. The film is currently in post production stage. Now, lyricist Vivek took to social media and shared a picture with music director Santosh Narayanan, while revealing that they are composing the 4th song for the movie.

The makers of the film will reveal the official title in February 2020. While speculations have surfaced claiming the most awaited movie has been named ‘Suruli’, the makers cleared the air saying that the title has not yet been revealed. Pictures and videos of Dhanush and director Karthik Subbaraj from the sets of the movie are making rounds on social media.

The film has been produced by Y Not studios, and also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo playing the main antagonist. The actor, who is known for his roles in movies like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones, is playing a crucial role. The last shooting schedule was in Madurai. The film’s major portions were shot in London and the makers shared pictures post wrapping up in London.

