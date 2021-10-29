Here’s what Puneeth Rajkumar tweeted for his brother Shivrajkumar hours before his death

In a tragic turn of events, Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar died at age 46 on Friday, October 29. As per reports, the star succumbed after suffering a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. Puneeth who complained of severe chest pain was rushed to a hospital in Bengaluru where he was kept under the Intensive Care Unit. His sudden demise has left the entire entertainment industry shell shocked.

In his last tweet, actor Puneeth shared a supportive message for his brother Shivrajkumar. It so happened that his elder brother’s fantasy action film was released on Friday and to extend best wishes, Puneeth Rajkumar penned a brief heartfelt tweet. “Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2 @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms”, he said. The tweet was shared just hours before Puneeth succumbed due to heart attack.

The sudden demise of Puneeth has not only left the entire entertainment industry mourning. As soon as the news surfaced online, many big names from the Tollywood industry took to social media to pay heartfelt tribute online. Superstar Allu Arjun shared a collage photo of candid moments alongside the late actor and said, “Absolutely Shocked. In loss of words. My old friend Puneeth garu no more. We had such mutual respect & liking for each other. Still can’t believe it. May his humble soul rest in peace.”

In his prolific career of over 4 decades, Puneeth Rajkumar featured in 29 movies. With hit movies like Appu, Parashuram in his kitty, he also won a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in the 1985 film 'Bettada Hoovu'. The actor was last seen in the 2021 action flick titled Yuvarathaa.

