Here’s what Rajinikanth has to say about his injury during Man Vs Wild shoot with Bear Grylls

Rajinikanth, who was in Chennai airport after the shooting of Man Vs Wild, stated that the injury was very minor and it was not a big deal.

After various reports emerged about Rajinikanth’s injury during the shooting of an episode with Bear Grylls for Man Vs Wild, Rajinikanth, after returning from the shooting, met with the press and stated that there was a minor injury and it did not disturb the shooting. He said that a small thorn dug into his foot, which was cured as soon as it happened. The shooting was happening at the Bandipur Reserve.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took part in the show after the former American President Barack Obama and Russian President Viladimir Puttin took part in the show. If reports are to be believed, after Rajinikanth, Bollywood star will also take part in the show. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s air travel to Mysuru to shoot for the show was also disturbed following a technical glitch on the flight that he was travelling. The flight, which started from Chennai, made an emergency landing at the Meenambakkam airport.

Rajinikanth’s Darbar was released recently. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, had Nayanthara as the female lead. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of his next film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 168. The film has Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in key roles. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and it is being shot in Hyderabad Ramoji film city.

Credits :Pudiya Thalaimurai

