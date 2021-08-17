Here’s what Rashmika Mandanna does when she is ‘jobless’ between shots; Check out the PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the busiest actresses working currently in Indian cinema. Rashmika is juggling several films from different industries in India. Rashmika has recently finished filming for Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati lead ‘Goodbye’, which is directed by Vikas Bahl. She will also be seen alongside Allu Arjun in the much-hyped pan-India mega venture ‘Pushpa’, which will be released in two parts. Makers of the film have recently announced that the first part of the film will be released on Christmas 2021. Rashmika was seen in an entirely new avatar in the teaser of the film.

Rashmika often shares pictures and videos from her personal and professional life on Instagram with her fans. She recently took to her social media and posted three lovely pictures with an interesting caption. She wrote, “You choose which one you likely.. Ps: This is what I do when I am jobless in between my shots”. Several fans and followers took to the comment section and wrote wonderful things about the actress. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Rashmika opened up about her experience of working with the legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.



Rashmika said, “It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy.”

