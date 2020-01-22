Here is the truth behind the viral picture of STR and Pa Ranjith

After the picture of actor STR with director Pa Ranjith went viral on social media, it has been learnt that the photo was taken in 2018.

STR, who is gearing up to start the shooting of his next movie Manaadu, made the headlines, after a picture of the actor with director Pa Ranjith surfaced online. Immediately after the picture went online, it took over the internet. Fans started speculating that the actor will be seen in the next directorial venture of Pa Ranjith. However, the picture was taken and published on STR’s Facebook page in June 2018 during the release of Kaala. The old picture was circulated online and it went viral.

Directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Suresh Kamachi, Manaadu has Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead. Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, Premgi Amaran and Karunakaran are also roped in to play prominent roles. STR aka Simbu, who is said to be on a comeback trail, is holding talks for several projects with top directors and producers.

Pa Ranjith, on the other hand, is ready to shoot his next movie with Arya, Kalaiarasan and Dinesh in lead role. It is being reported that the film will be titled Salpetta Parambarai. Tamil author Tamizh Prabha, who is known for his novel titled Pettai, shared a photo on his social media, while announcing that he has collaborated with Pa Ranjith for the screenplay and dialogues of the director's next film. He also revealed that the shooting of the next film will be started soon. There has been no more information about the project as of now.

Credits :Facebook

