Here’s a confirmed list of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 5 contestants

Bigg Boss has kickstarted on a grand note. The fifth season of the show started yesterday, on the 26th of March, 2023. The returning host of the show, superstar Mohanlal delivered the opening address during the premiere where he called this year's installment special and went on to name it the "battle of the originals". The show was announced with a total of eighteen participants this season, who as per the rules will stay homebound with only each other to deal with no contact with the outside world.



This season promises to be a competition between originals

The participant list for this year’s season was also kept a secret until the premiere like in previous years and the hopeful list of participants is Reneesha Rahiman, Sobha Viswanath, Sagar Surya, Vishnu Joshi, Angeline Mariya, Sree Devi Menon, Junaiz VP, Anjuz Rosh, Aniyan Midhun, Nadira Mehrin, Lachu Gram, Shiju Abdul Rasheed, Akhil Marar, Rinosh George, Maneesha, Cerena Ann Johnson, Sruthi Lakshmi, and Gopika. All these faces are entries from different facets of the entertainment industry, like the previous years.

Let’s have a look at the some of confirmed contestants for this season and a snapshot of their careers:

Shiju AR

Shiju has been a very famous supporting actor in Malayalam cinema for the past 25 years. He was once a revered star in Telugu and Tamil cinema, with a dedicated fan following.

Sreedevi Menon

Sridevi is one of the popular social media influencers. The content creator is keen on sharing her opinion on socially relevant issues. She also holds a fan following for her motivational talks.

Maneesha

Singer-turned-actress Maneesha is one of the known faces to the Malayali audience. Her character Vasavadatha in the popular sitcom, 'Thatteem Mutteem' is much-loved by fans.

Aniyan Midhun

Midhun is a well know Wushu champion, who also happened to be the very first south Indian in the Indian Wushu team. He is also an official karate trainer and kickboxer.

Sagar

Sagar is a television actor turned cine artist, who came into prominence with the tv show Thattiyum Mutteem. He made his mark in films like “Kuruthi “and “Jana Gana Mana”

Akhil Marar

Akhil Marar is a film director, who made his debut with the political satire called 'Oru Thathvika Avalokanam.” However, he has been getting a lot of traction in social media for his outrages and controversies around social issues and day-to-day events.

Expectations for Season 5



Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows and has contributed to the celebrity image of its contestants post the show. The viewership for Big Boss 4 was also on the higher side and fans were very much involved with the personal life of the contestants. The promo for the show has been getting good word-of-mouth reactions from fans. The show is sure to spark many controversies and issues to come out in the coming days

