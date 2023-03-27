Here’s a sneak peek into the Birthday party of Junior NTR’s wife Pranathi Vadhina

Tarak aka Junior NTR has been on cloud nine for the past year with the gigantic global success of SS RajamoulI’s RRR. Junior NTR has been busy with press interactions, running up to the academy award win under the original song category for” Naatu Naatu”. However, in between his busy schedule, he always finds time for his family. Junior was caught recently celebrating his wife’s Birthday party. The pictures are being celebrated by the fans and well-wishers online, engaged with Junior NTR’S happy moments, away from the camera.

The perfect star couple and a private birthday bash



The pictures shared on one of his fan accounts on Instagram, show NTR sharing a loving moment’s embrace with his wife Pranathi Vadhina. The private celebration was held recently, with a handful of family and friends attending. This star couple has always been one of the most romantic duos in the Telugu cinema industry. They are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary this year has set major couple goals within the industry for the longest time. Their private holidays have given fans some reason to rejoice in the happy moments of the family, on social media.



NTR and Pranathi setting major couple goals



The couple’s pictures from the Big Birthday bash are getting great love from social media, from the fans who are happy at spotting their favorite star relishing a personal moment of joy with his family. The couple also has two kids and we also get a glimpse of the family getting together in a moment of quiet, quality time away from the media and the noise of the film business. NTR Jr will be next seen in Koratala Siva’S upcoming magnum opus action entertainer tentatively Titled “ NTR 30”, in which he shares the screen with Janhnvi Kapoor.

