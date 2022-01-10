Here's birthday special poster of Aishwarya Rajesh from The Great Indian Kitchen Tamil remake; Trailer soon

Aishwarya Rajesh is celebrating her birthday today and social media is filled with wishes from friends and fans. The actress will be seen next in the Tamil remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam hit 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. On the occasion of her birthday, the makers shared a special poster and also announced that trailer will be out soon.

The new poster shows Aishwarya standing in the kitchen as a married woman in saree and sindor. The actress who plays the lead in the film, will reprise actress Nimisha Sajayan's role in the original.

The Great Indian Kitchen Tamil remake, which is helmed by R Kannan, will feature actor Rahul Ravindran in the role which is originally portrayed by the National award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. As per the reports, the shooting of the highly anticipated project has already been wrapped up. If things go as planned, The Great Indian Kitchen Tamil remake will get released during the first half of 2022.

The Tamil remake, which will have music by Jerry Silverster Vincent, is produced by Durgaram Choudhary and Neel Choudhary.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh also has some crucial projects in her kitty for 2022. One of these is Kinslin directorial venture Driver Jamuna. The film is likely to hit the silver screens on April 2022. She will be essaying the role of a cab driver in Driver Jamun.

