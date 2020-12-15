Here's a glimpse into Allu Arjun's luxurious and classic Pushpa vanity van; SEE PIC

Allu Arjun uses his swanky vanity van for all the shoots but interestingly, he customises it during every film.

As we all know, Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun owns a whopping Rs 6 crore (approx) caravan. The Telugu star uses his swanky vanity van for all the shoots but interestingly, he customises it during every film. Recently, Allu Arjun's brother Allu Sirish took to social media and shared a mirror selfie clicked inside the vanity van. He captioned it, "chilling at Pushpa's vanity van today." One can see in the background of the picture, the luxurious and classic vanity van has Pushpa's first look that has been placed on the window.

The South star has named it 'Falcon' and has also engraved his initials 'AA' on it. Meanwhile, last year while sharing a few photos of his new and expensive love, Bunny wrote on Instagram, "Every time I buy something big in my life... there is only one thought in my mind ... “ People have showered soo much love...it’s the power of their love that I am being able to buy all this “ Gratitude forever . Thank you all . It’s my Vanity Van . I named it “FALCON” . Thank you Reddy Customs for making this beauty."

Take a look at the customised Pushpa vanity van:

Pushpa has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in stores for us next. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun revealed that this is going to be by far his best and never seen before role that will leave the audience amazed.

