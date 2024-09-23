Here's how Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 makers REACTED to the film's choreographer Jani Master's sexual assault case

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment, which might be triggering for some readers.

Eminent choreographer Jani Master, a.k.a. Shaik Jani Basha, recently pleaded guilty in a sexual abuse case involving a female victim and was subsequently arrested. The incident has garnered widespread attention across the internet, with many people sharing their opinions on the matter. Notably, prior to his arrest, Jani had choreographed several songs for the Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. Now, the makers of the film have finally broken their silence on the issue.

At the success meet of the film Mathu Vadhalara 2, Mythri Ravi, the producer of Pushpa 2, was questioned by the media about Jani Master's involvement in the sexual abuse case of a 21-year-old female victim and his subsequent arrest.

In response, Ravi made a startling comment, stating that the matter was strictly personal between the choreographer and the girl, and had nothing to do with the film or its makers. He explained that both Jani Master and the girl had already choreographed the songs and received due credit for their work.

He shared, "Based on the reports we're seeing in the media, what happened between Jani Master and the girl is their personal matter. We have nothing to do with it. Jani was supposed to choreograph the item song in Pushpa 2, but things took a different turn. The girl also worked with us months ago, contributing some moves along with other choreographers, and she was credited for her work as well.”

Furthermore, when Mythri Ravi was asked to address the rumor that Allu Arjun had promised to offer the female choreographer a work opportunity in light of the controversy surrounding the sexual abuse case, the producer clarified that a star of Allu Arjun’s stature isn't typically aware of the specific individuals working in the choreography team. He simply appreciates the effort and good work that the team delivers.

Mythri Ravi stated, “She has already worked with us, and our hero (Allu Arjun) wouldn’t even know who is on the dance master’s team and all. Whenever a good dance move is given to him, he appreciates it.”

For those unaware, according to the chargesheet filed by the victim, not only Jani Master but also his wife, Ayesha, is likely to face charges. It was reported that Ayesha physically assaulted the young victim for not complying with her husband’s advances.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

ALSO READ: Did you know Chiranjeevi is a proud owner of a sprawling farmhouse near Bangalore worth Rs 30 crores?