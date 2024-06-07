Here's how Mrunal Thakur is setting 'new benchmarks' for her ex; shares goofy VIDEO from gym

Mrunal Thakur is undoubtedly one of the biggest actresses in the Indian film industry at present. In a short span of 12 years, the actress has proved her mettle time and again, and has won over the hearts of fans all over the country. But her acting prowess is not the only thing that she is known for. The Sita Ramam actress is also a known fitness freak, as well.

In fact, Mrunal Thakur often takes to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into her workout sessions. The actress also has a flair for sharing goofy videos from the gym, and this time is no different. The Family Star actress shared a video from her workout session, where she was trying to make a heart with her hands, but her trainer brushed it off, and handed her a dumbbell. Mrunal shared the video on her Instagram with the caption:

“Setting new benchmarks for your ex and your next”

Mrunal Thakur on the workfront

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in the Telugu romantic action drama film The Family Star, which featured Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. The film, which was helmed by Parasuram Petla, hit the silver screens on April 5th this year. However, the film received underwhelming responses from fans and critics alike, and made its streaming debut within a month of the theatrical release.

The Family Star features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Divyansha Kaushik, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh and many more in crucial roles. The film was bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, while Gopi Sundar composed the music for the film.

Up next, Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the Hindi thriller film Pooja Meri Jaan. The film, which is helmed by Navjot Gulati and Vipasha Arvind, is currently in its post-production stage, and features Huma Qureshi, Vijay Raaz, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Vyas, Rajesh Jais and many more in crucial roles.

Pooja Meri Jaan also features a terrific technical team, including music by Vishal Mishra, the camerawork by Madhukar S Rao, and editing by Sanyukta Kaza. It is expected that the film hits the silver screens later this year

