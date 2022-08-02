Here's how Naga Chaitanya reacted when questioned about Sobhita Dhulipala

In October 2021, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced on social media that they have parted ways. The couple separated last year. Earlier we exclusively reported, Naga Chaitanya has found love again and is dating Major fame Sobhita Dhulipala. During a recent interview for Laal Singh Chaddha, Chay couldn't help himself and blushed when Sobhita's name came up.

"I'm just going to smile," he said when the host asked him to describe his bond with the Made In Heaven actress. Well, Naga Chaitanya, with his cute expressions almost confirmed that he is dating Sobhita. It was only a month back our source confirmed that Chaitanya was spotted with Sobhita at his new home and they looked very much comfortable in each other's company.

During the same interview, Naga Chaitanya also shared that Katrina Kaif is his celebrity crush. "I think she is beautiful. I have seen where she started off and where she is now. The way she has grown as an actor, dancer, and in every way. She has progressed so well."

On being rejected for a role in the past

"When I look back today to everything, I feel everything happens for a reason. You need rejection, and failures to help you move on. I'm very thankful for all my failures," said Chay.

On being a star kid

"Let me be open, it is easy in the beginning as it gives a platform, which many people don't have and I feel fortunate about it. But it also comes with a lot of responsibility because when you fail, the failures are highlighted a lot more. The criticism is much more. Today, there is so much talent around, you are not given enough chances. Whoever it may be...it is all equal at the end of the day.

Actors he admires the most

Naga Chaitanya said Jr NTR and Ram Charan are the two actors he admires the most.

Also Read| Naga Chaitanya says 'he & Samantha moved on' post separation; Hopes discussions of his personal life fade away