Here's how Nisha Aggarwal reacted when asked about sister Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy

Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child. The couple confirmed their pregnancy on New Year's Eve with Gautam's special 2022 note and Kajal flaunting her baby bump. Nisha Aggarwal, former actress and younger sister of Kajal, is also pretty very excited for her motherhood and this reaction is proof of it. When a fan asked Nisha Aggarwal if Kajal is pregnant, she smiled and nodded, confirming the news.

From their New Year celebration, Kajal posted a pic in a black dress flaunting her baby bump posing beside husband. The pic went viral. Yesterday, to wish Makar Sankranthi to fans, she shared a pic in ethnic wear and her pregnancy glow is unmissable.

Check out the video below:​

In an interview, Kajal spoke about multiple feelings she has on motherhood seeing her sister Nisha becoming a mother. The actress said she already feel like a mother in the company of my two nephews, Ishaan and Kabir. Kajal added, “I just feel that there’s this whole new part of my heart that I never discovered before these babies entered my life. I am sure that when I have my child, it is going to increase that emotion a lot more.”

Also Read: Mommy-to-be Kajal Aggarwal glows in an aqua blue salwar kameez as she celebrates Makar Sankranti; PICS

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will be sharing screen space with Megastar Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva’s Acharya. She also has Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.