Here's how Rashmika Mandanna reacts when asked about cricketer Shubman Gill

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the renowned faces of the entertainment industry. Her beauty and personality has won millions of hearts in recent times and she is often called the 'national crush'. The actress recently made headlines when cricketer Shubman Gill eas rumored to be having a crush on this lovely actress.

During the Lakme Fashion Week, Rashmika blushed when a media person asked, "Rashmika ji aap sabke crush bann gaye ho, cricketers ke bhi." to which she replied, "Yaa".



But Shubman Gill has cleared out these rumours by stating, "“Which media interaction was this that I myself don’t know anything about."

Shubman Gill is currently with the Team India squad which is squaring off against Australia in the ODI series. He is rumoured to be dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan while Rashmika Mandanna is said to be dating actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Professional front

Rashmika has given some great movies in recent times which includes Pushpa: The Rise, Sita Ramam and Hindi films like Goodbye and Mission Majnu.

She will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule and Animal