Here's how Samantha Akkineni REACTED on being called as a ‘flop’ actress

As per the latest media reports, the Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni stated that if a hero gives a flop, nobody cares about that, but audiences are quick to put the blame on the actress for a flop film.

The south actress Samantha Akkineni sounded disappointed on being called out for her films not doing well at the box office. The south siren last featured in the south drama titled Jaanu. Samantha Akkineni featured as the female lead opposite south actor Sharwanand. The film Jaanu was a remake of the blockbuster film 96 which had makkal selvan Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the lead. The film did exceedingly well at the box office. There were high expectations from the film Jaanu with Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in the lead.

The south film which was a romance saga was helmed by director C Prem Kumar and was backed by Dil Raju. The fans of the actress are now looking forward to seeing her in an interesting role.

