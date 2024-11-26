Here's how Sobhita Dhulipala celebrated Naga Chaitanya's birthday in Goa; see pic

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be tying the knot soon on December 4, 2024, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue holds significance for the Akkineni clan, and the couple will get married right in front of ANR’s statue inside the premises. Among various new updates on their big day, a few recent pictures of the two surfaced from Chay’s 38th birthday celebrations arranged by Sobhita in Goa.

Shared by Sushant Anumolu, a friend of the duo and an actor, Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya could be standing close to one another, surrounded by their friends. The Night Manager actress could be seen holding her fiancé close and rocking in an all-chic and simple outfit. Moreover, she ditched makeup and flaunted a bright smile along with Chay.

Check out the picture here:

Sobhita and Chay’s wedding is set to be everything grand and is expected to be attended by the who’s who from the film fraternity across the country. As per reports, their wedding will follow traditional rituals and ceremonies, based on Telugu-Brahmin customs.

The ceremony is said to be 8 hours long, as the couple wishes to do everything on their big day that makes them go closer to their roots.

The latest buzz is that the soon-to-be-married couple is said to be in talks with a leading digital platform to sell their wedding video on OTT.

Advertisement

Based on Republic World’s reports, Nagarjuna Akkineni is keen on documenting his son’s second wedding on OTT and is in advanced talks with many streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The wedding video, including the several intimate moments of the couple and their families, is expected to be acquired by any one of these OTT giants exclusively for a massive sum of money.

A few days back, Sobhita Dhulipala had joined her fiancé, Naga Chaitanya, and her in-laws as they made an appearance as a part of the Akkineni family at the IFFI Goa.

Check out the glimpse here:

A few days back, in an interview with TOI, Naga Chaitanya had opened up on his feelings, as he is all set to tie the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala.

He revealed being content that he had his ladylove by his side always and shared being extremely excited to start off a new journey with her.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha recalls father's comment, ‘You’re not that smart,' and why it led her to question self-worth