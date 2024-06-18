Here's how Suriya fans are reacting to his blink and miss cameo in Soorarai Pottru remake Sarfira’s trailer

After much anticipation, the makers of Sarfira have finally dropped its official trailer today (June 18). So far, there has been a great response to the trailer from the audience, It has also generated significant buzz on social media.

What is more intriguing and significant is how Suriya's fans have reacted after seeing a glimpse of him in Akshaya Kumar's film showing his powerful fan base.

Here’s how netizens react to Suriya’s appearance in the Sarfira trailer

Imagine, Suriya just appeared in the trailer for like 2 seconds but his fans have gone mad after watching him on screen after 2 years. Such is the power of Suriya’s fanbase. The Jai Bhim actor started trending on social media soon after the trailer of Sarfira was released.

Reacting to his special appearance in the film, one X user wrote, “Is 2 minutes 31 second trailer gives u goosebumps? No, 2 seconds of my mahn gives me the pure goosebumps.”

While another user, a true Suriya fan said he would be watching the film only to see his favorite actor’s special appearance. He wrote, “#Sarfira - Suriya's look I'll be seated only for this scene!’’

Check out Twitter reactions below:

For the unversed, Sarfira is the remake of Suriya's National Award-winning Tamil film Soorarai Pottru with Paresh Rawal, playing the role of a villain again.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira Trailer

The intriguing trailer of Sarfira begins by showing Akshay Kumar's character in debt, stating that his priority in getting money will be to repay his loans. However, he is committed to a startup idea and firmly believes in its success.

Further, Sarfira’s trailer shows Kumar traveling to the city to meet airline tycoon Paresh Rawal, presenting the idea of starting a low-cost airline for everyone. Rawal, however, opposes the idea.

Kumar's character then promises to break the cost barrier and the caste barrier after being advised to return to his village and do farming. Akshay's determination to fulfill the dreams of the common man is evident in the trailer.

Suriya also makes a special appearance in the trailer.

More about Sarfira

Sarfira is an upcoming action movie that is said to be inspired by real-life events. The Akshay Kumar starrer focuses on the odyssey of a man determined to democratize air travel despite the formidable hurdles of the capital-intensive aviation sector.

How he navigates through challenges, striving to make flying more accessible to all is what makes the basic plot of the story. Besides Akshay Kumar, Sarfira features a brilliant star cast that includes Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in pivotal roles.

Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie will hit theaters on July 12, 2024. Sarfira is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Suriya, Jyotika, and Vikram Malhotra.

