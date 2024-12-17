Here's how Vijay Sethupathi reacted when asked about using de-aging technology for Vetrimaaran directorial Viduthalai 2

Vijay Sethupathi has been a master of versatility and his striking filmography is a befitting proof of the same. After the immense success he basked in for Maharaja, the actor is now looking forward to his next release, Viduthalai 2, a sequel to his 2023 release by the same name.

Recently, during a press interaction, Vijay Sethupathi was asked if he used the popular trend of de-aging technology for the enhanced and younger look that he pulled off for Viduthalai 2, as visible in many glimpses from the film.

In response, the actor made a straightforward reply and said, “Sir, I can answer this question but I don’t want you to know the answers. What’s the purpose of knowing whether we used a technology or not? Because I want you to watch the film, whether you liked it or not. Let's leave it that way.”

Well, in another interview lately with The Great Andhra, the actor was asked about his opinion on the underwhelming response other contemporary films, The GOAT and Kanguva have received at the box office.

The actor seemed a little surprised at the question and enquired as to why people would ask him about other films rather than talk about his upcoming one.

However, he did also respond quite meticulously to the question, explaining how every film that goes out in the theater, does also stand a fair chance to be either a hit or a miss.

The Vikram star added, “Even now, before we release a film, we show it to people. Every film, be it my flop films also, we show it to people before release to understand the general opinion.”

For the unversed, Viduthalai 2, co-starring Soori, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon and others will release on December 20.

