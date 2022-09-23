Here's the REAL reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the US; Details inside

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the busiest stars in the South at the moment. She has several promising dramas of vivid genres in her kitty. Along with this, she has also signed her first Bollywood project Citadel. Made under the direction of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film will have Varun Dhawan as the lead opposite Samantha. Recently, the Yashoda actress traveled to the US and now we have learned that her trip was to prep for her role in the movie.

A source close to Samantha told Pinkvilla, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."