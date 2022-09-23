Here's the REAL reason why Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in the US; Details inside
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has traveled to the US to prepare for her first Bollywood drama, Citadel.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the busiest stars in the South at the moment. She has several promising dramas of vivid genres in her kitty. Along with this, she has also signed her first Bollywood project Citadel. Made under the direction of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the film will have Varun Dhawan as the lead opposite Samantha. Recently, the Yashoda actress traveled to the US and now we have learned that her trip was to prep for her role in the movie.
A source close to Samantha told Pinkvilla, "Samantha has been working on getting into her character for Citadel in the US. She is following a very strict fitness and lifestyle regime there to get into the physicality of her character in the series. Over there, she is training with renowned experts working in the entertainment space for action."
Meanwhile, we had earlier reported that Samantha and Varun Dhawan will perform some high-octane action sequences in the drama. They are even training in martial arts as a part of their preparation for their characters. The technical crew of Citadel is also expected to include a Hollywood stunt director. A little birdie told us, "Both Varun and Samantha are required to have a toned physique for Citadel and have already started working on it. Meanwhile, they will start their martial arts training in August-end, while the show is expected to roll by September-end or early October. The training will go on for around a month’s time. Raj and DK are currently in the process of fine-tuning the script and will start with the casting process for the supporting team in August. The makers are also getting a Hollywood action director on board to choreograph the massive fight sequences for the show."
