Here's the truth behind KGF star Yash and Nara Lokesh's viral photo

Yash , the famous Kannada actor established himself as a pan-Indian star with the massive success of the KGF franchise. The second installment of the Prashanth Neel directorial, KGF: Chapter 2 emerged as one of the all-time biggest box office successes of the Indian film industry. Yash is yet to announce his next project and is said to be in talks with some leading filmmakers and production banners for the same. Meanwhile, it was rumoured that the KGF star is planning to enter politics soon.

The rumours regarding Yash's political entry started doing rounds after his pictures with Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of TDP went viral on the internet. It was speculated that the pan-Indian star is keen to join politics, and met Lokesh for the same. However, the sources close to Yash have rubbished the reports and confirmed that the KGF star has no political aspirations so far.

A source close to Yash said, "There is a lot of conversation happening in the social media circuit in regards to the meeting of Superstar Yash and politician Nara Lokesh. The fact is, Yash was at the Taj Westin hotel in Bangalore and happened to bump into him. It was simply a co-incidence and the two just exchanged some pleasantries. People are reading too much into the same and giving rise to unnecessary speculations which are not true at any level."

