Here's the truth behind KGF star Yash and Nara Lokesh's viral photo
Rumours regarding KGF star Yash's political entry started doing rounds after his pictures with politician Nara Lokesh went viral. Here's the truth behind the reports...
Yash, the famous Kannada actor established himself as a pan-Indian star with the massive success of the KGF franchise. The second installment of the Prashanth Neel directorial, KGF: Chapter 2 emerged as one of the all-time biggest box office successes of the Indian film industry. Yash is yet to announce his next project and is said to be in talks with some leading filmmakers and production banners for the same. Meanwhile, it was rumoured that the KGF star is planning to enter politics soon.
Yash's political entry: What's the truth?
The rumours regarding Yash's political entry started doing rounds after his pictures with Nara Lokesh, the National General Secretary of TDP went viral on the internet. It was speculated that the pan-Indian star is keen to join politics, and met Lokesh for the same. However, the sources close to Yash have rubbished the reports and confirmed that the KGF star has no political aspirations so far.
A source close to Yash said, "There is a lot of conversation happening in the social media circuit in regards to the meeting of Superstar Yash and politician Nara Lokesh. The fact is, Yash was at the Taj Westin hotel in Bangalore and happened to bump into him. It was simply a co-incidence and the two just exchanged some pleasantries. People are reading too much into the same and giving rise to unnecessary speculations which are not true at any level."
Check out Yash and Nara Lokesh's pictures below:
Yash's work front
The talented actor won millions of hearts with his portrayal of Rocky Bhai, a simple boy who grows up to become a dreaded don and leader of the workers in the Kolar Gold Fields, in the KGF movies. The first part, which was released in 2018 depicted Rocky's journey to power, while the second installment, which was released in April, this year, revolves around Rocky's life after gaining power. If the rumours are to be believed, Yash might return as Rocky Bhai in director Prashanth Neel's one of the upcoming projects, most probably Salaar which features Prabhas in the lead role.
