Kajal Aggarwal applauds new actresses' strategic planning

Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela, Krithi Shetty, and Neha Shetty are among the most popular faces of younger actresses lot. During an interview Mana Stars YouTube channel, Kajal Aggarwal shared her take on new heroines.

During the conversation with Mana Stars YouTube channel, Ms. Aggarwal was asked to opine on one quality that every newcomer actress should have what would it be, the Yevadu star elaborated on how the industry has seen considerable changes over the years. The actress noted, "Our times were simpler; photographs and Instagram were not even important. But now, the game changed. And this girl Sreeleela has a lot of potential to go bigger and bigger."

She also praised the present generation of actresses for their strategic planning, saying, "During our times, we went with the flow but the present generation girls are going forward with amazing strategies and planning, which is incredible to see."

Even at 38, the Karungaapiyar star remains a sought-after actress in the film industry. Her successful partnership with Balakrishnan in Bhagavanth Kesari and Kamal Haasan in Indian 2 highlights her enduring popularity.

On the professional front

Kajal Aggarwal has two significant films in the pipeline- Bhagavanth Kesari and Indian 2. In Bhagavanth Kesari, she will be seen sharing the screen space with Nandamuri Balakrishna under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. The film also features Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles. In Indian 2, Kajal Aggarwal collaborates with the iconic Kamal Haasan. The film is directed by S. Shankar. The film is a prequel to the 1996 film Indian. Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy/Indian, an ancient independence fighter turned vigilante who battles corruption and crime in the film.

Kajal Aggarwal recently generated buzz by announcing her involvement in a female-centric film titled, Satyabhama. In this milestone 60th film of her career, she takes on the role of a hardcore police officer, marking a significant milestone that promises to captivate her fans.

