Here’s what KGF star Yash has been up to

The Kannada superstar Yash is undeniably one of the biggest names in the industry. The actor was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s magnum opus KGF franchise and received widespread acclaim for his performance as the protagonist, Rocky.

In the latest update, Yash has been seen at a party with his wife, Radhika Pandit, and co-actress Pranitha Subhash. The Brahmotsavam actress took to her social media account to share a picture with the stars, with the caption “#AboutLastNight”. The ladies in the -picture were seen in beautiful dresses, while the men wore stylish blazer suits.

Yash was last seen in KGF 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 film of the same name. The film, helmed by Prashanth Neel, featured an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Easwari Rao, Archana Jois, and many more in prominent roles. The film garnered widely positive reviews from fans as well as critics, who not only praised the actor’s performance but also the storytelling, the music, and the cinematography.

The actor will next be seen in a film tentatively titled Yash19. Geetu Mohandas will be directing the movie. As per reports, the actor has already begun preparations for the role and has even met Hollywood director JJ Perry, best known for the John Wick franchise.

As for Pranitha Subhash, she was last seen in the film Bhuj: The Pride of India, in a special role. The film is helmed by Usha Karnik and tells the story of a set in 1971 during the Indo-Pakistan war.

The actress's next feature film project is Ratheesh Reghunandan's Malayalam flick Thankamani. The film features an ensemble cast including Dileep, Sudev Nair, Manoj K Jayan, Shine Tom Chacko and many more in prominent roles. As per reports, the film is set in 1986 and is based on a real-life incident that took place in the district of Thankamani in Idukki, Kerala.

