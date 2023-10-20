Here's what Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka wants to know from her husband and asks PUBLICLY

Recently, Miheeka took to her Instagram handle and posed a question to her husband. She posted a picture of furniture and questioned Rana Daggubati about whether there was a place in their home for the piece of furniture.

She captioned the picture thusly: ‘@ranadaggubati do you think we can make place for this new piece of art/furniture?’ It was certainly an endearing post, which made many of the couple’s fans rush to the comment section and express their adoration for Rana and Miheeka Daggubati.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati are one of the most beloved couples in the Telugu film industry. Their social media banter has always been a treat for their admirers.

The comment section of Miheeka Daggubati’s post was filled with the users' take in relation to her question about the furniture. One user commented, ‘beautiful heart of a beautiful art’ Other comments pointed out the delightfulness of the Instagram post. For the uninitiated, Miheeka runs an interior design and decor business, Dew Drop Design Studio.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati’s love story

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati had a lockdown wedding. The couple got married on August 8, 2020. In an interview with Filmfare, the Nene Raju Nene Mantri actor spoke about getting married during the lockdown and said that he would not have preferred to get hitched in any other way. Rana shared, "In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite, but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way."

The couple got married at Ramanaidu Studios, as at the time no films were being shot there due to the pandemic. There were only 30 people who attended the wedding ceremony.

Rana Daggubati on the professional front

In comparison to other Telugu mainstream actors, Rana Daggubati has proven his mettle as a performer in a variety of genres. He has always backed quality content and also owns a VFX company called Spirit Media Private Limited. Earlier this year, Rana officially announced his forthcoming mythological film Hiranyakashyap at San Diego Comic-Con 2023.

