Here's what Rashmika Mandanna does when she is annoyed; Watch Video

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress has made a niche for herself among the audience. She is very particular about fitness and never leaves a moment to hit the gym to be in perfect shape. This latest workout video of Rashmika will serve as all the motivation you need for the weekend. However, it is not a regular workout video, as she is venting out her anger and annoyance.

Rashmika's Instagram profile is replete with glimpses from her workout diaries and they aptly document the dedication that she has for her fitness. Today, she shared a video to give a glimpse of what she does when she is “super annoyed” and everybody needs to watch out. In the video, she can be seen practicing kickboxing with her coach. Dressed in a black tank top and a black and grey printed pair of gym trousers, Rashmika can be seen kicking it harder.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Rashmika wrote, “What I actually do when I am super super annoyed.”

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is waiting for the release of pan Indian film Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. The film will release in theatres on December 17, 2021. The young actress also has a Telugu film Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu opposite Sharwanand.

Rashmika has wrapped up the shoot of her two upcoming Hindi projects- Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.