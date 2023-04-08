Here's what Samantha Ruth Prabhu replied to a fan who praised and called her Hindi 'super neat'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam. The film will have a pan-Indian release, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Recently, she promoted Shaakuntalam in Mumbai and impressed the internet with her fluent Hindi. The actress addressed the audience and spoke in Hindi like a pro.

On Saturday, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle, giving a glance at her recent visit to Mumbai for promotions of Shaakuntalam. However, what caught the attention is her fluent Hindi. She said in Hindi, Shaakuntalam ke trailer ko aapne jaise support kiya hai aur jo pyaar diya hai, uske liye bohot shukria. Mujhe ummeed hai ki aap isi tarah mujhe aur Shaakuntalam film ki team ko apna support denge aur film sirf, sirf theatres mein jaake dekhenge." Translated in English as, "(I am very grateful for the kind of love and support you have shown the Shaakuntalam’s trailer. I hope that you will support me and Shaakuntalam’s team and will watch the film only in theatres.)"

Many fans took to the comment section and heaped praises on her Hindi. A fan wrote, "Wao u spoke so clean n neat", to which she replied, Yay I did."

For the promotions in Mumbai, Samantha looked like an absolute diva in a plunging white pantsuit. Her new hairstyle with bangs also caught a lot of attention. She looked stunning with a new hairstyle, perfect makeup and statement jewellery.

Samatha addressed the much-talked 'North Vs South film' debate. She said, There's no wall between North and South films now. I don't want to engage in any debate over this. As an actor, it gives me immense pleasure that I can work in films across languages. Nowadays, audiences also watch movies from different languages."

Shaakuntalam is based on the popular Indian play Shakuntala by Kalidasa and will see actor Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of Puru Dynasty. Shaakuntalam also has Aditi Balan and Mohan Babu in supporting roles. Allu Arjun's daughter Arha will mark her debut with this film in Telugu. Mohan Babu, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, and Varshini Sounderajan will also be seen performing prominent roles.