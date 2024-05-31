Here's what Vishwak Sen and producer Naga Vamsi have to say about Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing Anjali on stage

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a veteran Telugu actor, known for his offbeat personality. Over the years, he has developed a notorious image of getting away with misdemeanors toward fans and his co-actors. As a video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pushing actress Anjali on stage is going viral, Vishwak Sen and Naga Vamsi have now reacted to it.

For the unversed, in a video that has sparked outrage on social media, Balakrishna was seen asking actress Anjali to move aside on stage. When Anjali didn’t move quickly enough, Balakrishna pushed the actress aside, leaving both Anjali and her co-actress Neha Shetty shocked. Although Anjali appeared to laugh it off, netizens pointed out the discomfort behind the smile.

Vishwak Sen and Naga Vamsi come forward in defense of Balakrishna

After the pre-release event, the film’s producer Naga Vamsi, and lead actor Vishwak Sen attended a press meet. During the media interaction, one of the press members asked the duo about Balakrishna’s actions.

Vishwak immediately answered, “If you saw the moments before and after that incident, you would understand that it wasn’t a big deal.”

After which, Naga Vamsi stepped in, saying, "Let us say you and Vishwak are talking and Vishwak asks you to step aside and you didn't hear him, so Vishwak casually pushes you. That is all that happened. Why are you giving importance to people who want to create controversy for the sake of it?"

The producer further went on to explain how the incident could be thought of as someone pushing their friend away. “Anjali and Balakrishna high-fived after that, why is nobody talking about that?” Naga Vamsi questioned.

Naga Vamsi responds to Balakrishna’s alcohol bottle

Another viral video that emerged from the same night was that of an alcohol bottle seen present near Balakrishna’s chair.

Clarifying the same, Naga Vamsi said that there was no alcohol bottle present at the event. He said, “I am the one who organized the event, people have CGI-d the alcohol bottle to make it look like that.”

Post these viral videos, several folks, including celebrities like Hansal Mehta (creator of Scam 1992), Chinmayi, and Nakuul Mehta have condemned Balakrishna for his rude behavior.

Here’s the viral video of NBK pushing Anjali on stage

What do you think about NBK’s actions? Was it just a casual push? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

