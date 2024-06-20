Here's when and where you can watch Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD's release trailer

Superstar Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most highly awaited projects from the Telugu industry which is all set to hit the theaters with its dynamic presence. The sci-fi thriller is one of the most ambitious projects in the history of Indian Cinema which will change the dynamics of sci-fi movies completely.

Now, in a recent update, Prabhas has shared an exciting update about the release date and time of its most-awaited Trailer 2 release. Have a look!

Kalki 2898 AD Release trailer to unveil on June 21

On June 20 evening, Prabhas took to his social media platform Instagram and shared a new poster from the flick and wrote, “Get ready for another ride into the future! #Kalki2898AD Release Trailer tomorrow at 6PM.”

Soon after the news surfaced online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement and anticipation about its 2nd trailer.

A fan wrote, “Prabhas anna fans all assemble together for the incoming madness.” Another one wrote, “Hey darling, they will stop by 6 am but how will they stop by 6 pm. Actually we are dying with hype. Please darling promotions brother, do it properly. Now I have seen Bujji here not here.”

