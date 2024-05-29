Here's when you can watch Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming thriller Maharaja trailer

Vijay Sethupathi's Maharaja is one of the long-awaited projects of the actor. The flick features Vijay in his old ferocious avatar which his ardent supporters have been waiting for many long. Earlier, a report surfaced online that the makers are going to unveil the trailer soon.

Meanwhile, the makers have now finally announced the trailer day and date of Vijay's power-packed thriller Maharaja.

Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja trailer arrives on May 30

The makers took to their social media platform X and shared the riveting poster of Maharaja featuring Vijay Sethupathi and wrote, “The wait is almost over. Get ready to witness the world of #Maharaja from tomorrow 5 PM. #MaharajaTrailerFrom Tomorrow.”

Vijay Sethupathi also took to his social media platform and shared the poster from the film with the same caption as well. For the unversed, Maharaja is going to be the 50th film of Vijay's long-celebrated career.

Soon after the post went viral fans took to Vijay's comments section and expressed their excitement. A user wrote, "Finally! Can't wait for yet another generic "world of Maharaja" movie, I'm sure it'll be groundbreaking and totally not like the other 2,753 generic Maharaja films we've seen before." Another one wrote, "I wish you all the Best."

More about Maharaja

The film, directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, stars Mamta Mohandas, Abhirami, Anurag Kashyap, Bharathiraja, Munshikanth, and many more in key roles.

Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudham Sundaram have financed the film through Passion Studios, and B. Ajaneesh Loknath of Kantara fame will compose the music. Furthermore, Dinesh Purushothaman has been hired to operate the camera, while Philomin Raj of Vikram, Leo fame is in charge of the film's editing.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming films

After Maharaja, Vijay will feature in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai Part 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 film of the same title. Soori, Bhavani Sre, Manju Warrier, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others play major roles in the film, which is set to release in the second half of 2024.

