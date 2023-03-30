Here's WHY 777 Charlie actor Rakshit Shetty's going to isolate himself for sometime

Ulidavaru Kandante is one of the turning points in the evolution of Kannada cinema’s new wave. The film written, directed by, and starring newcomer Rakshit Shetty created history by introducing a wholly unique aesthetic to Kannada mainstream cinema and introduced a whole bunch of new technicians and actors who have come to dominate Kannada cinema. Now at the ninth anniversary of the film, Rakshit Shetty has given out some updates on the spinoff sequel titled “Richard Anthony”.

Scripting Richard Anthony in Isolation

There has been lots of buzz around the film right from the time he announced plans to extend the Ulidavaru Kandante ( UK ) cinematic world. He had recently shared the teaser for the film and it was received with great enthusiasm on social media. In a recent interview, he was quoted saying, “I feel overwhelmed by the impact UK has had on people and how they continue to celebrate my character, Richie, even after nine years,” says the actor-director, who has disconnected himself from the rest of the world to write the script. “Writing calls for intense concentration. I’ve put my phone away and isolated myself at home to retreat into the world of Richard Anthony. I’m either reading up on the subject or making notes all the time”

Rakshit Shetty's Upcoming Magnum Opus

Rakshit Shetty has wrapped up his portions for “Saptha Sagaradaache Ello” directed by Hemanth Rao of “Kavaludaari” fame. The film is touted to be a big-budget experiment where Rakshit Shetty will be appearing in multiple gets ups and he has been in the media recently for putting on 20 kgs for playing his part in the film. He has expressed that “Saptha Sagaradaache Ello” has been one of the most difficult films in his career from an emotional and mental space as a performer.

