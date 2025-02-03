Here’s why Allu Arjun gave Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Thandel pre-release event a miss

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's film, Thandel, is just a few days away from hitting the big screens on February 7. Ahead of its theatrical release, the makers organized a pre-release event with Allu Arjun as the chief guest. However, he couldn't attend, leaving fans disappointed and speculating about his absence.

Fortunately, the Pushpa actor's father, Allu Aravind, clarified the reason. He revealed that Allu Arjun had to skip the event due to health issues. "Allu Arjun recently returned from abroad and is suffering from severe gastritis. That’s why he couldn’t make it," he stated, as quoted by 123Telugu.

For the uninitiated, the pre-release event in Hyderabad was scheduled to start at 5 PM. However, it was delayed by several hours and reportedly began around 8 PM. As entry was restricted, fans watched the live stream and eagerly waited for Allu Arjun’s presence since the Thandel team had clearly stated that he would attend.

However, he didn't arrive, and his father had to clear the air around his absence. A few hours before the event, the Thandel team confirmed Allu Arjun's presence and posted on X, "PLEASE NOTE: No public entry for today's #ThandelJaathara. Enjoy the ICONIC EVENT from the comfort of your homes."

They further added, "Pushpa Raj x Thandel Raju. Unfortunately, owing to certain reasons, Iconic Thandel Jaathara is a closed-door event. There is no permission for public entry to the event. Watch the event live on your screens and enjoy the event to the fullest."

Take a look at the post below:

Helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, Thandel is based on a story by Karthik Theeda. The film is produced by Bunny Vasu, with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the leading roles.

The plot of the film revolves around a fisherman from Srikakulam who unintentionally drifts into Pakistani waters while on a fishing trip. As he faces the challenge of escaping and returning home, the film explores themes like courage and patriotism.

Following its theatrical release, Thandel will also be available for streaming on Netflix.