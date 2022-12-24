Here's WHY Yash kept a low profile after KGF: Chapter 2 success; Opens up about 'Yash19' announcement

Recently, in an interview with Film Companion, Yash interacted and spoke about his mind space of keeping it low and slow post the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The actor also urged his fans to have patience as they are eagerly waiting for the announcement of his next, Yash19.

When asked why Yash avoided celebrating KGF 2's success on social media and went on an interview spree, he said, “I don’t believe in going out and talking about yourself. There’s a saying, ‘If you’re a king, and you’re going and saying you’re a king, then you’re not a king’. Anybody who has success, or is doing really great in life, I don’t they have to go out and show that they’re successful. People will know it.”

The actor also said that even his close ones are concerned about him not announcing his next movie yet, and wondering if people will even accept him outside the KGF universe. Yash said, “I’m not somebody who’s going to say that I have arrived, or try to encash on this success. I’m somebody who is not built for administration. I am somebody who is built to conquer. I will go out and do something that gives me excitement. It’s okay if I die fighting, but I’m somebody who will be fighting.”

About KGF: Chapter 2

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, and directed by Prashanth Neel, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 enters Rs 300 crore club. After two super hit parts, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2, Yash is going to come yet again as Rocky Bhai with the third part as the makers have already officially announced KGF 3.

About Yash19

As movie buffs wait with bated breath to know the Sandalwood star's next project, the latest reports suggest that he would be making a big announcement on his 37th birthday on 8th January next year.