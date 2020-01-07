Hero actor Sivakarthikeyan back on the sets again to shoot for the next schedule of Doctor

After his stint in Hero, Sivakarthikeyan is now back on the sets for shooting the next schedule of his upcoming movie Doctor. Read further for more details about the same.

If there is one actor down in the South who has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media off late, he is definitely Sivakarthikeyan. The talented actor has been receiving a lot of praise owing to his stellar performance in the Tamil movie Hero co – starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun, Abhay Deol and Ivana in the lead roles. Now, Sivakarthikeyan has started the New Year 2020 on a busy note too and has returned back to the sets.

Yes, you heard it right. The Mamam Kothi Paravai actor is back on the sets of his upcoming movie Doctor for starting the shoot of its next schedule. According to sources, the movie went on floors in the month of December last year and the first schedule has already been completed. Now, the shooting of the next schedule is going on in full paces. If media reports are to be believed, the makers of Doctor are aiming for a September 2020 release.

Talking about Doctor, it happens to be an action – comedy which also stars Priyanka Mohan and Vinay apart from Sivakarthikeyan. The movie marks the Kollywood debut of Priyanka too. As per reports, a certain portion of Doctor will be taking place in Chennai while the other part will be set in the beautiful location of Goa. Sivakarthikeyan will be seen in a completely new avatar in the movie and has also shed a few kilos for the same.

