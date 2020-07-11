Hero director PS Mithran issues clarification after fake posts on audition for his next film go viral

Taking to his Twitter space, PS Mithran requested people to report such posts and clarified that he has not been conducting any auditions. Sharing a screenshot of the post, PS Mithran wrote on the microblogging website, “It has come to my notice that someone has been impersonating as my associate & asking people for contact info, auditions etc I DO NOT know this person nor have I authorised anyone to collect contact info/pics Kindly do report if you come across this kind of a mail”.

Check out the post here:

#FakeAlert

It has come to my notice that someone has been impersonating as my associate & asking people for contact info, auditions etc

I DO NOT know this person nor have I authorised anyone to collect contact info/pics

Kindly do report if you come across this kind of a mail pic.twitter.com/VqowY3XLde — PS Mithran (@Psmithran) July 10, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported earlier that PS Mithran will be joining hands with Karthi. It was also reported that the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which did not shine at the box office. Since Karthi is busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, the makers will shoot Karthi’s portions after the magnum opus. Though Hero received a lukewarm response from the audience, PS Mithran’s previous movie Irumbu Thirai with Vishal was a huge hit and it was lauded by critics and audiences.