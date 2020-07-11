  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Hero director PS Mithran issues clarification after fake posts on audition for his next film go viral

At a time when the post has been making the rounds on social media, it caught PS Mithran's attention and addressed the issue with a post on Twitter.
2606 reads Mumbai
Hero director PS Mithran issues clarification after fake posts on audition for his next film go viralHero director PS Mithran issues clarification after fake posts on audition for his next film go viral
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

PS Mithran rose to his fame after he directed the film Irumbu Thirai with Vishal. His last directorial outing was Hero with Sivakarthikeyan. Now, a fake social media post was making the rounds, claiming that the director was auditioning cast members for his next film, with a contact number and email id. At a time when the post has been making the rounds on social media, it caught the director’s attention. He addressed the issue with a post on social media.

Taking to his Twitter space, PS Mithran requested people to report such posts and clarified that he has not been conducting any auditions. Sharing a screenshot of the post, PS Mithran wrote on the microblogging website, “It has come to my notice that someone has been impersonating as my associate & asking people for contact info, auditions etc I DO NOT know this person nor have I authorised anyone to collect contact info/pics Kindly do report if you come across this kind of a mail”.

Check out the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported earlier that PS Mithran will be joining hands with Karthi. It was also reported that the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which did not shine at the box office. Since Karthi is busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, the makers will shoot Karthi’s portions after the magnum opus. Though Hero received a lukewarm response from the audience, PS Mithran’s previous movie Irumbu Thirai with Vishal was a huge hit and it was lauded by critics and audiences.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement