Hero director PS Mithran issues clarification after fake posts on audition for his next film go viral
PS Mithran rose to his fame after he directed the film Irumbu Thirai with Vishal. His last directorial outing was Hero with Sivakarthikeyan. Now, a fake social media post was making the rounds, claiming that the director was auditioning cast members for his next film, with a contact number and email id. At a time when the post has been making the rounds on social media, it caught the director’s attention. He addressed the issue with a post on social media.
Taking to his Twitter space, PS Mithran requested people to report such posts and clarified that he has not been conducting any auditions. Sharing a screenshot of the post, PS Mithran wrote on the microblogging website, “It has come to my notice that someone has been impersonating as my associate & asking people for contact info, auditions etc I DO NOT know this person nor have I authorised anyone to collect contact info/pics Kindly do report if you come across this kind of a mail”.
#FakeAlert
It has come to my notice that someone has been impersonating as my associate & asking people for contact info, auditions etc
I DO NOT know this person nor have I authorised anyone to collect contact info/pics
Kindly do report if you come across this kind of a mail pic.twitter.com/VqowY3XLde
— PS Mithran (@Psmithran) July 10, 2020
Meanwhile, on the work front, it was reported earlier that PS Mithran will be joining hands with Karthi. It was also reported that the film will be bankrolled by Lakshman who already produced Dev, which did not shine at the box office. Since Karthi is busy with the shooting of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, the makers will shoot Karthi’s portions after the magnum opus. Though Hero received a lukewarm response from the audience, PS Mithran’s previous movie Irumbu Thirai with Vishal was a huge hit and it was lauded by critics and audiences.