PICS: Rana Daggubati keeps it cool in cargo pants as he attends Ashok Galla, Nidhhi Agerwal's Hero event

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati made quite an entrance during the pre-release event of Nidhhi Agerwal and Ashok Galla starrer Hero. Rana Daggubati looked ruggedly handsome in all black. The actor even shared a picture from the event on his Instagram account. He wrote on the still, “Outing after long”.

Speaking at the event, Rana Daggubati said that he has a close relationship with Ashok Galla’s father and has learned a lot from him. The actor further wished the debutant to succeed and score big success for Sankranthi.

Check out the pictures below:

The pre-release event of the film was a star-studded event in itself with Rana Daggubati, director Koratala Siva, Anil Ravipudi and Siva Nirvana as the chief guests. Ram Charan was also invited to the event, however, the actor couldn’t make it. All the special guests had high words of praise for the team and they wished the best of luck for the success of the film.

Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla will be making his acting debut with Hero alongside Nidhhi Agerwal. Apart from these two, the film also stars Jagapati Babu, Naresh, Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji along with others. Helmed by Sriram Aditya. the film is touted to be an action entertainer.

The film has music by Ghibran, while Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad are responsible for cinematography.

