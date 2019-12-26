Hero star Kalyani Priyadarshan OPENS UP on working experience with Sivakarthikeyan

Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her Kollywood debut with Sivakarthikeyan's Hero, opens up her experience of working with the south star.

PS Mithran's directorial and Sivakarthikeyan starrer Hero was released recently and the film received positive response from the fans and critics. Kalyani Priyadarshan, who marked her Tamil debut with Hero, was seen playing the leading lady. Recently, she shared a picture on social media, in which she was seen sharing a light moment with Sivakarthikeyan and the director. When a fan asked Kalyani to share her experience of working with Sivakarthikeyan, she was all praises for the South star.

While stating that Sivakarthikeyan’s energy on the sets made everyone happy, she added that the actor always wanted to see people around him grow and do big things in life. Meanwhile, the film landed in trouble after director Atlee’s former assistant director alleged that Hero was his story. After South Indian Film Writers' Association (SIFWA) President K Bhagyaraj wrote to Hero's director PS Mithran seeking clarification, the director issued a statement. In his statement, PS Mithran stated that he and two of his co-writers were present at the FEFSI office and they narrated their side of the story with valid proof. Apparently, he also requested to compare the stories by someone not involved in this issue.

On the work front, Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen as the female lead in STR’s movie with Venkat Prabhu, Maanada. Suresh Kamatchi is producing the film under the banner V House Productions. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a political-thriller. The film’s first shooting schedule will start in Coimbatore on January 20, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

