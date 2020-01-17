Hero star Kalyani Priyadarshan to play female lead in STR’s Maanaadu

Suresh Kamatchi, who is producing STR's next film, Maanaadu, took to Twitter and announced that Kalyani Priyadarshan will be seen playing the lead lady in the film.
Producer of STR’s Maanaadu, Suresh Kamatchi, took to Twitter and announced that Kalyani Priyadarshan, who made her Kollywood debut with Siva Karthikeyan’s Hero, will be seen as the female lead for the movie. Premgi Amaran, Baradhi Raja, Karnakaran, SA Chandrasekar have been roped in to play key roles in the film. Suresh Kamatchi also revealed that the music for the film will be composed by AR Rahman, and Stunt Siva has been roped in to choreograph stunt sequences. Richard M Nathan will be cranking the camera.

Meanwhile, Director Venkat Prabhu, who is helming Maanaadu, took to Twitter and posted a video, requesting the fans to suggest names for STR in the film. The director also stated that the finalized name will be revealed on STR’s birthday. In the video, Venkat Prabhu has also stated that they will reveal the name of one more star cast, who will be seen in a major role in the film, on a different day. While it was rumored that Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep will be seen as the villain in the movie, the actor denied the claim on social media.

The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of STR and Venkat Prabhu, is touted to be a political-thriller. Maanada is set to go on floors on January 20, 2020. After Simbu had issues with the producer, the film did not take off initially. However, the makers recently sorted out the issue with STR and announced that the film will go on floors as planned.

