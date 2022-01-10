Hero TRAILER: Ashok Galla plays a happy go lucky guy; Nidhhi Agerwal looks promising as his love interest

Superstar Krishna's grandson, Mahesh Babu's nephew and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla’s son Ashok Galla is making his debut with the upcoming film, Hero. Being directed by Sriram Adittya and produced by Padmavathi Galla under Amara Raja Media & Entertainment banner, the film is all set for release worldwide on 15th, this Sankranthi festival. The trailer of the film is out and it looks power-packed.

Indian Pride SS Rajamouli has launched the trailer of the movie and wished Ashok Galla and the entire team all the luck. Ashok plays the role of a happy go lucky guy who dreams to become a film hero. Thankfully, his mother is very supportive, so is his girlfriend played by Nidhhi Agerwal. However, Ashok’s father (Naresh) and Nidhhi’s father (Jagapathi Babu) are very practical who opine knowing it is not easy to sustain in the industry, which according to them is not for commoners and outsiders.

Check out the trailer below:

We get to see Ashok in numerous looks and both cowboy and Joker getups stand out. He takes risks and makes an impression that it’s not his debut movie. Nidhhi Agerwal looks stunning as his love interest.

Director Sriram Aditya must be lauded for challenging the debutant with his idle script. Sameer Reddy and Richard Prasad’s cinematography looks top-notch, while Ghibran takes the visuals to another level with his enchanting background score. Production values of Amara Raja Media & Entertainment are high in standard. Chandra Sekhar Ravipati is the Executive Producer of the movie.

