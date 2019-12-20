Hero Movie Twitter Review: Check out the first reactions about Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film

Hero Movie Twitter Review: Actor Sivakarthikeyan's film Hero, directed by PS Mitran was released today. Here is the audience review for the film.
Sivakarthikeyan’s film Hero has released on today. Social media is flooded with messages from his fans about the movie. It was revealed by the makers that it is a superhero movie. While Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in the film, the movie has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead. Directed by PS Mitran, the film has action King Arjun, Robo Shankar and Abhay Deol also play key roles in the film. PS Mitran’s previous film Irumbuthirai, which spoke about the perils of technology, was a huge success in the box office.

Going by the trailer, it can be said that Sivakarthikeyan’s super-hero aspirations started when he fantasized the fictional character Shaktiman ever since he was a child. The trailer gave glimpses of portions that talk about the importance of education as the antagonist is totally against the idea of students and education. It also showed Sivakarthikeyan preaching the importance of ‘following passion’. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol plays the baddie. Arjun plays a professor who helps Sivakarthikeyan fight the villain.

Here are the Hero movie twitter reviews:

As far as the technical aspects are concerned, George C William handled cinematography, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music. It was produced by KJR studios. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan recently revealed on social media, the title of his next film, which is being directed by ‘Kolamavu Kokila’ fame Nelson Dilipkumar. The project titled 'Doctor' will be bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios.

