Hero Movie Twitter Review: Check out the first reactions about Sivakarthikeyan's superhero film

Sivakarthikeyan’s film Hero has released on today. Social media is flooded with messages from his fans about the movie. It was revealed by the makers that it is a superhero movie. While Sivakarthikeyan plays the lead role in the film, the movie has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the female lead. Directed by PS Mitran, the film has action King Arjun, Robo Shankar and Abhay Deol also play key roles in the film. PS Mitran’s previous film Irumbuthirai, which spoke about the perils of technology, was a huge success in the box office.

Going by the trailer, it can be said that Sivakarthikeyan’s super-hero aspirations started when he fantasized the fictional character Shaktiman ever since he was a child. The trailer gave glimpses of portions that talk about the importance of education as the antagonist is totally against the idea of students and education. It also showed Sivakarthikeyan preaching the importance of ‘following passion’. Bollywood actor Abhay Deol plays the baddie. Arjun plays a professor who helps Sivakarthikeyan fight the villain.

Here are the Hero movie twitter reviews:

#Hero Interval: Smashing. @Psmithran takes his time to build the emotional cores for all the characters, and then goes all guns blazing at the halfway mark. Top show from @Siva_Kartikeyan, Arjun, Ivana, @george_dop and @thisisysr so far, LOVED the pre-interval episode! — Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) December 20, 2019

#HERO - Probably BEST Superhero movie ever made in Tamil cinema which has been narrated in a most convincing way with an important social message for our country. A Must watch !@Siva_Kartikeyan @Psmithran@kjr_studios @kalyanipriyan @akarjunofficial Congratulations & Thanks pic.twitter.com/NJL0LNqBZ1 — Barath Venugopal (@barathmech93) December 19, 2019

#Hero is a very special film because, it doesn't just lament, it gives you a bright solution to go ahead with life. @Psmithran is a superhero. @Siva_Kartikeyan is a superhero. @akarjunofficial is a superhero. @kalyanipriyan is a superhero. @thisisysr is a superhero — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) December 20, 2019

#Hero A Commercial Film which conveys that our educational system has to be changed with lots of message oriented scenes and dialogues. A must needed message to eacn and every parent is conveyed in the pre-climax scene. @Siva_Kartikeyan & #Ivana impresses with their performances — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) December 20, 2019

#Hero Interval - All it needs is 50% Of first half to become a clean blockbuster. Writing, art, cinematography and performance at its best !! So far so tight and to the point !! . — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) December 20, 2019

#Hero works both like a spiritual sequel and a tribute to Shankar's Gentleman with a nice superhero/vigilante twist. @Psmithran handles another topical issue sensibly and hits all the right notes. @Siva_Kartikeyan shines, excels especially in the action scenes. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) December 20, 2019

As far as the technical aspects are concerned, George C William handled cinematography, while Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music. It was produced by KJR studios. Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan recently revealed on social media, the title of his next film, which is being directed by ‘Kolamavu Kokila’ fame Nelson Dilipkumar. The project titled 'Doctor' will be bankrolled by Sivakarthikeyan himself in association with KJR Studios.

