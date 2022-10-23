'Heroes are not born, They RISE': Teaser Look of Prabhas from Project K OUT on his birthday

Commemorating Prabhas' 43rd birthday, the makers of his forthcoming science fiction movie, Project K have unveiled a glimpse of his character poster from the suspense drama. Sharing the poster, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, "Here's wishing our Darling @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday. #ProjectK @nag_ashwin @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone#AshwiniDutt@vyjayanthimovies...#HappyBirthdayPrabhas." The poster shows an iron fist with the caption, "Heroes are not born, they rise." The picture will remind you of Marvel and DC movies.

Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that Project K will feature some powerful action sequences, which have never been seen before. It is further believed that many Hollywood action directors are on board. “It’s set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3. The film has as many as 5 prolonged action blocks and in a one-of-its-kind strategy, the producers have hired multiple action directors to design the epic battle unfold on the screen,” revealed a source close to the development. Adding further, “The action scenes in the film are of such magnitude that giving it to just one action director would not do justice to the vision. Every action block of Project K is equivalent to multiple action blocks in a feature film. And that’s the reason why four to five different action units are working on the film.”

