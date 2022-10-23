'Heroes are not born, They RISE': Teaser Look of Prabhas from Project K OUT on his birthday
On Prabhas' 43rd birthday, the makers of his upcoming sci-fi thriller Project K unveiled the character glimpse of the Rebel star from the film.
Commemorating Prabhas' 43rd birthday, the makers of his forthcoming science fiction movie, Project K have unveiled a glimpse of his character poster from the suspense drama. Sharing the poster, the makers, Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted, "Here's wishing our Darling @actorprabhas a Super Happy Birthday. #ProjectK @nag_ashwin @amitabhbachchan @deepikapadukone#AshwiniDutt@vyjayanthimovies...#HappyBirthdayPrabhas." The poster shows an iron fist with the caption, "Heroes are not born, they rise." The picture will remind you of Marvel and DC movies.
Hollywood stunt directors
Pinkvilla has also exclusively learned that Project K will feature some powerful action sequences, which have never been seen before. It is further believed that many Hollywood action directors are on board. “It’s set in the future and revolves around the timeline of World War 3. The film has as many as 5 prolonged action blocks and in a one-of-its-kind strategy, the producers have hired multiple action directors to design the epic battle unfold on the screen,” revealed a source close to the development. Adding further, “The action scenes in the film are of such magnitude that giving it to just one action director would not do justice to the vision. Every action block of Project K is equivalent to multiple action blocks in a feature film. And that’s the reason why four to five different action units are working on the film.”
About Project K
The shoot for Project K is likely to be concluded by the first quarter of 2023, and the makers are planning to release the film by early 2024. Aside from Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani will also play crucial roles in the movie financed by the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. The music for Project K has been rendered :by Mickey J. Meyer, while the cinematography department has been headed by Dani Sanchez Lopez.
