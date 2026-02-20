Hey Balwanth Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before you watch Suhas starrer comedy drama

Hey Balwanth, starring Suhas in the lead role, was released in theatres on February 20, 2026. Directed by Gopi Atchara, the comedy-drama film features Shivani Nagaram and VK Naresh in prominent roles. If you’re planning to watch the movie in theatres, here’s what netizens have to say about it.

Hey Balwanth Twitter Review

A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote that Hey Balwanth is a clean commercial entertainer that balances laughs and emotions perfectly. The user mentioned that the first half flows smoothly and highlights the crackling chemistry between Suhas and Shivani, and noted that the solid interval twist lifts the tempo. The user also added that Sudarshan and Vennela Kishore consistently deliver with their humor.

Another netizen commented that it is “absolute cinema,” with every department delivering top-notch quality, including performances and music direction. The person praised the interval twist and comedy climax, described Suhas and Shivani’s performances as peak, and said the film offers a great theatrical experience. The user added that it is a must-watch in theatres.

A third user said that Hey Balwanth is an excellent film, applauding Suhas and Shivani for their stunning performances. The user appreciated both the first and second halves, praised Sudarshan’s comedy and the interval twist, and described the film as an out-and-out complete blockbuster entertainer.

Here are the Twitter reactions:

More about Hey Balwanth

Hey Balwanth (previously titled Hey Bhagawan) is a comedy-drama film that follows the story of Krishna, who grows up watching his father work day in and day out. After completing his post-graduation in business management, he wants to take over his father’s business. However, his father asks him to find a good job elsewhere.

To prove himself as a worthy successor, Krishna joins an NGO as a business consultant. The NGO is managed by Mithra, and he eventually falls in love with her. Just when everything seems to be going well, Krishna’s father suffers a heart attack, and the doctors advise him to take bed rest for a few months.

With his father forced to rest, Krishna decides to run the family business. What happens after he takes charge forms the rest of the story.

Apart from Suhas and Shivani Nagaram in the lead roles, the film also features VK Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Harsha Vardhan, Sudarshan, Sravanthi Chokarapu, and Ajay Ghosh in key roles.

