Hey Fakira: Salman Khan unveils the melodious track from Kichcha Sudeep starrer 'Vikrant Rona'

Before Kichcha Sudeep starrer Vikrant Rona reaches the silver screens on 28th July, the makers have released another soulful number from the fantasy adventure titled Hey Fakira. The song which was unveiled by Salman Khan introduces us to Nirup Bhandari’s Character, Sanju Gambhira, in the film. He will be seen as a cheerful man, who is returning to his homeland. A perfect travel number, Hey Fakira has been crooned by Sanjith Hegde, Chinmayi Sripada, B Ajaneesh Loknath, and Anup Bhandari.

The last track from Vikrant Rona, Lullaby was highly praised by music lovers. Both the Hindi and Kannada versions of the single turned out to be fan favorites. The song showcases the beautiful bond of a father and daughter. B Ajaneesh Loknath has scored these songs for the suspense drama. In the meantime, the trailer of the movie, which was also released by Salman Khan has managed to increase fans' interest in the film.

Check out the song below:

Vikrant Rona has been made under the direction of Anup Bhandari and will mark Nirup Bhandari’s third collaboration with his older brother Anup Bhandari and first with protagonist Kiccha Sudeep.

Jointly financed by Jack Manjunath and Shalini Manjunath under their Shalini Arts, this pan-world 3D film will not only release in Indian languages like Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and but will also be available in a number of foreign languages including Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

This highly ambitious flick will see Jacqueline Fernandez, Ravishankar Gowda, Nirup Bhandari, Madhusudan Rao, and Vasuki Vaibhav in ancillary roles along with the rest.

Also Read: Ramarao On Duty: Trailer of Ravi Teja's action entertainer to release on July 16