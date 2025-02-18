Hey Ram OTT Release: Where to watch Kamal Haasan starrer online as it completes 25 years since release

Hey Ram is undoubtedly one of the most popular projects from Kamal Haasan’s filmography. The film, which is also directed by the Vikram actor, was released back in 2000. As the movie turns a quarter of a century old today, 18th February, here’s where you can watch the film on OTT.

Where to watch Hey Ram

Hey Ram was shot simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi. While the Tamil version of the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, its Hindi version can be seen on JioHotstar.

Official trailer and plot of Hey Ram

There is no doubt that Hey Ram has been one of the most influential Tamil films over the last 30 years, and has inspired several prominent filmmakers today including Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vetrimaaran, Ram, and many more.

Hey Ram is an alternate history drama film set in the 1940s. The film follows Saketh Ram, an archeologist, who becomes a religious extremist following the murder of his wife. He sets out on a mission to kill Mahatma Gandhi, believing that it is Gandhi's tolerant approach towards religious differences that was the root cause of his wife’s death.

However, his mind changes when he is reunited with Amjad, a fellow archeologist and friend, who reveals to him that his entire family is in hiding because of religious extremism. How Saketh Ram realizes the ground reality and embraces Gandhian principles of non-violence and tolerance forms the rest of the story.

Cast and crew of Hey Ram

As mentioned earlier, Hey Ram is helmed by and features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. The film also boasts an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Hema Malini, Naseeruddin Shah, Rani Mukherji, Girish Karnad, Om Puri, Delhi Ganesh, Saurabh Shukla, Nassar, YG Mahendran and many more in crucial roles. Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson also makes a cameo appearance in the film as himself.

Apart from the direction, Kamal Haasan also penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues for the film, with Manohar Shyam Joshi writing the Hindi dialogues. The Thug Life actor also bankrolled the project under his own production banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

Furthermore, Ilaiyaraaja composed the music for the film, while S Thirunavukkarasu cranked the camera for the movie. Renowned editor Renu Saluja took care of the film’s edits, as well. Hey Ram was India’s official selection for the Oscars in the year 2000.