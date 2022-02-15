Hey Sinamika: Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao & Kajal Aggarwal look powerful in new poster, trailer out tomorrow

Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming romantic film Hey Sinamika is gearing up for the big release next month. The makers announced that the trailer of the film is all set to unveil tomorrow at 6 PM. A new poster of the lead actors was also released and promises to be pure love and romantic entertainer.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a new poster featuring Kajal, Aditi and Dulquer flaunting an intense sorrow look with waves in the background. The trailer will be out tomorrow and fans can't wait to witness their chemistry.

Check out the poster here:

Touted to be a breezy romantic entertainer, Hey Sinamika has set high curiosity among moviegoers and is set to release on March 3, 2022.

The film marks the directorial debut of Brinda after a successful stint as a choreographer. Produced and Presented by Jio Studios, associate producer Global One Studios, Cinematography for the film has been done by Preetha Jayaraman and Radha Sridhar has edited the project. The storyline of the film goes to show the life of a married couple where the wife is done with her stay-at-home husband and is looking for divorce.

