Hey Sinamika: Dulquer Salmaan slays monotone look; Aditi Rao Hydari shines in mini skirt, denim for promotions

As the Tamil-Telugu movie Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Aditi Rao Hydari is gearing up for the big release on March 3, the promotions have kickstarted in Hyderabad. Today, Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi have stepped out to promote their film and have certainly managed to turn heads with their casual yet eccentric looks. The duo flaunted their brightest smiles as paparazzi clicked them. While Dulquer Salmaan opted for a basic yet casual attire, Aditi Rao Hydari made a splash in a green mini skirt.

Dulquer Salmaan slays the white montone look to perfection. He is seen wearing a white printed tee with pants and pared up with a matching jacket. Overall, he was a vision in white and his oh-so-cute smile will steal your heart. On the other end, Aditi Rao Hydari went all glam yet in a subtle way in a tie-up green mini skirt paired up with a denim shirt.

She accessorised the look with golden statement earrings and necklaces and also left her locks open. The actress completed the look with green strappy heels. Aditi as always kept her makeup very peachy and subtle with pink lips, sharp brows and contoured cheeks. Check out pics here: