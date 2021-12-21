Hey Sinamika First Look: Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan in DQ33 gives glimpse of his cool & colourful avatars
The first look of Dulquer Salmaan as Yaazhan from Hey Sinamika is out and it looks every bit captivating. Choreographer Brinda is making her directorial debut with the upcoming romantic comedy, also starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rai Hydari in the female lead roles. Hey Sinamika is releasing in theatres on February 25.
Check out the first look below:
Presenting the first look of @dulQuer as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika. Releasing in big screens on Feb 25, 2022.— Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) December 21, 2021
Best wishes to the team #DQ33FirstLook #DQ33@MsKajalAggarwal @aditiraohydari @jiostudios @globalonestudio @BrindhaGopal1 @Viacom18Studios @PharsFilm pic.twitter.com/ke1vuoznl2
Hey Sinamika has music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman. The story of the upcoming Tamil romantic-comedy film reportedly revolves around a couple, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. 5 years into their marriage and the woman has had enough of her fussy, stay-at-home husband. She plans for a separation.
Besides a few South films, Dulquer is also working on another Hindi project titled, Chup by director R Balki.