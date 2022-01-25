Hey Sinamika: Kajal Aggarwal, Dulquer Salmaan's chemistry looks electric & refreshing in first look of Thozhi

Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal is one of the much-awaited Tamil films. Touted to be a breezy romantic entertainer, Hey Sinamika has set high curiosity among moviegoers right from the start. Now, makers have unveiled a new poster featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Dulquer Salmaan.

One can see in the new poster from the upcoming song Thozhi, Kajal Aggarwal and DQ's chemistry looks every bit refreshing. The teaser for the song will be out today at 6 PM. The first song Achamillai was released recently and it had DQ singing for the very first time in Tamil. The second song titled, Thozhi will be out on January 27.

Check out the teaser poster of the upcoming song below:

Also Read: PICS: Vijay Sethupathi smiles as he's spotted in casual look post Michael shoot in Hyderabad

Hey Sinamika has music composed by Govind Vasantha and cinematography by Preetha Jayaraman The film is scheduled to release in theatres on 25 February 2022. Kajal Aggarwal began shooting for this film after her marriage with Gautam Kitchlu.

Well, Kajal is now expecting her first child and fans are eagerly looking forward to catch her on the big screen since she might go on a break for a while. Besides Hey Sinamika, Kajal will also be seen in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.